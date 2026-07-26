Orioles vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Orioles vs Braves Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (50-54) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-42)

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and BravesVsn

Orioles vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-110) | ATL: (-106)

BAL: (-110) | ATL: (-106) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155)

BAL: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-9, 4.05 ERA vs Reynaldo López (Braves) - 4-3, 3.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Shane Baz (4-9) to the mound, while Reynaldo Lopez (4-3) will answer the bell for the Braves. Baz and his team have a record of 8-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Baz's team has won 44.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-5). The Braves have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in López's starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Lopez start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (52.7%)

Orioles vs Braves Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -106 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Braves are +155 to cover, while the Orioles are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Braves Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Braves on July 26, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Braves Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 25-25 when favored by -110 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 55 of 103 chances this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 52-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have won 13 of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (52%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Atlanta has a 12-12 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-47-4).

The Braves have a 54-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 97 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .463, both of which rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .249 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Alonso has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles and a walk.

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .250 with 80 walks and 63 runs scored. He's slugging .357.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Ward heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double and three walks.

Gunnar Henderson has 95 hits this season and has a slash line of .223/.294/.401.

Leody Taveras has four home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has totaled 108 hits, a team-high for the Braves. He's batting .269 and slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 51st in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has racked up a slugging percentage of .508, a team-high for the Braves.

Drake Baldwin paces his team with a .364 on-base percentage.

Orioles vs Braves Head to Head

7/24/2026: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/5/2025: 9-6 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-6 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/11/2024: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/7/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/6/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/5/2023: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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