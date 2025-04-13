Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (6-8) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (8-7)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SNET

Orioles vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-136) | TOR: (+116)

BAL: (-136) | TOR: (+116) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 0-1, 3.48 ERA vs José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 4.58 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cade Povich (0-1) for the Orioles and Jose Berrios (1-1) for the Blue Jays. Povich has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Povich's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Blue Jays have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Berrios' three starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for one Berrios start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (56.2%)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Blue Jays, Baltimore is the favorite at -136, and Toronto is +116 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +146 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -176.

Orioles versus Blue Jays, on April 13, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has played as a favorite of -136 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in eight of 14 chances this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 5-9-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 4-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Blue Jays have played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-10-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 80% of their games this season, going 12-3-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 13 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .591. He's batting .295.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season. He's batting .265.

His batting average is 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .243 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .300 with a .500 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Jordan Westburg has three home runs, four RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

George Springer has accumulated a team-high OBP (.462), and leads the Blue Jays in hits (18). He's batting .400 and slugging.

He ranks first in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .226 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 105th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Bo Bichette has a slugging percentage of .391, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has four doubles and six walks while hitting .293.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/12/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/7/2024: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/31/2024: 10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/30/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

