Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (5-8) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (8-6)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SN1

Orioles vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

BAL: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194)

BAL: -1.5 (+160) | TOR: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 1-1, 2.89 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.18 ERA

The probable starters are Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) for the Orioles and Bowden Francis (1-1) for the Blue Jays. Sugano has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sugano has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Francis has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays covered in both chances. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Francis start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (56.9%)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -126 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +160 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -194.

Orioles versus Blue Jays, on April 12, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

Baltimore has been listed as a favorite of -126 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 5-8-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won four of the eight games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Toronto has a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

The Blue Jays have played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-10-1).

The Blue Jays have collected an 11-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 12 hits and an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .571. He's batting .286.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 45th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has hit two homers this season while driving in four runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 66th, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 79th.

Rutschman heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .237 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Tyler O'Neill has an OPS of .913, fueled by an OBP of .386 and a team-best slugging percentage of .526 this season.

Jordan Westburg is batting .256 with a .333 OBP and four RBI for Baltimore this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

George Springer has racked up 18 hits with a .479 on-base percentage and a .690 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Blue Jays. He's batting .429.

He is first in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Andres Gimenez has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .224. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette is batting .288 with four doubles and four walks.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .278 with three doubles and six walks.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Head to Head

3/30/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/7/2024: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/31/2024: 10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/30/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/29/2024: 11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!