Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (5-8) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (8-6)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SN1

Orioles vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-124) | TOR: (+106)

BAL: (-124) | TOR: (+106) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-200) | TOR: -1.5 (+164)

BAL: +1.5 (-200) | TOR: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 1-1, 2.89 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.18 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) against the Blue Jays and Bowden Francis (1-1). Sugano has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sugano has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Francis has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays covered in both opportunities. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Francis start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (58.6%)

Orioles vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -124 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Blue Jays are +164 to cover, while the Orioles are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles versus Blue Jays on April 11 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

Baltimore has been listed as a favorite of -124 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 13 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 5-8-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 4-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Toronto has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Blue Jays have played in 14 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-10-1).

The Blue Jays have an 11-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 78.6% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has 12 hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats lead Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has hit two homers this season while driving in four runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 72nd, his on-base percentage 53rd, and his slugging percentage 84th.

Rutschman takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .237 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Tyler O'Neill has hit one homer with a team-high .526 SLG this season.

Jordan Westburg is batting .256 with a .333 OBP and four RBI for Baltimore this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

George Springer has racked up an on-base percentage of .479, a slugging percentage of .690, and has 18 hits, all club-highs for the Blue Jays (while batting .429).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks first in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Andres Gimenez is batting .224 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 70th in slugging.

Bo Bichette is batting .288 with four doubles and four walks.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has three doubles and six walks while hitting .278.

Orioles vs Blue Jays Head to Head

3/30/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/7/2024: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/31/2024: 10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/30/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/29/2024: 11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

