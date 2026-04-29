Orioles vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Baltimore Orioles playing the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Astros Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (14-15) vs. Houston Astros (11-19)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SCHN

Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-122) | HOU: (+104)

BAL: (-122) | HOU: (+104) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-200) | HOU: -1.5 (+164)

BAL: +1.5 (-200) | HOU: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 1-2, 6.75 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 1-1, 3.27 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (1-2, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Peter Lambert (1-1, 3.27 ERA). Bassitt's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bassitt's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Lambert has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros went 1-1-0. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for one Lambert start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (51.8%)

Orioles vs Astros Moneyline

Baltimore is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +104 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Astros are +164 to cover, while the Orioles are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Astros contest on April 29 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 9-6 when favored by -122 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 13-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros are 5-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Houston has a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).

In the 30 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-9-0).

The Astros have put together an 11-19-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.7% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455. He's batting .313 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 14th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 26 hits. He is batting .213 this season and has 15 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Among all qualifying players, he is 143rd in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Henderson enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Jeremiah Jackson has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.292/.457.

Adley Rutschman is batting .345 with a .400 OBP and 13 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Rutschman heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .366 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has a team-best OBP (.463) and slugging percentage (.736), and paces the Astros in hits (39, while batting .355).

Including all qualified players, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez heads into this matchup on a 13-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Christian Walker is hitting .299 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Carlos Correa has seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .277.

Jose Altuve is batting .248 with seven doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Orioles vs Astros Head to Head

4/28/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/24/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2025: 9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/21/2025: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2025: 12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/24/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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