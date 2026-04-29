Orioles vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Baltimore Orioles playing the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Astros Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (14-15) vs. Houston Astros (11-19)
- Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and SCHN
Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-122) | HOU: (+104)
- Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-200) | HOU: -1.5 (+164)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 1-2, 6.75 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 1-1, 3.27 ERA
The Orioles will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (1-2, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Peter Lambert (1-1, 3.27 ERA). Bassitt's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bassitt's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Lambert has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros went 1-1-0. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for one Lambert start this season -- they won.
Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (51.8%)
Orioles vs Astros Moneyline
- Baltimore is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Houston is a +104 underdog on the road.
Orioles vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Astros are +164 to cover, while the Orioles are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Orioles vs Astros Over/Under
- The over/under for the Orioles versus Astros contest on April 29 has been set at 9, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!
Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Orioles have won in 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Baltimore has a record of 9-6 when favored by -122 or more this year.
- The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 29 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Orioles have posted a record of 13-16-0 against the spread this season.
- The Astros are 5-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Houston has a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).
- In the 30 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-9-0).
- The Astros have put together an 11-19-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.7% of the time).
Orioles Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455. He's batting .313 on the season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 14th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 26 hits. He is batting .213 this season and has 15 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .287.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 143rd in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.
- Henderson enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.
- Jeremiah Jackson has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.292/.457.
- Adley Rutschman is batting .345 with a .400 OBP and 13 RBI for Baltimore this season.
- Rutschman heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .366 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has a team-best OBP (.463) and slugging percentage (.736), and paces the Astros in hits (39, while batting .355).
- Including all qualified players, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is first in slugging.
- Alvarez heads into this matchup on a 13-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.
- Christian Walker is hitting .299 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .377.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.
- Carlos Correa has seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .277.
- Jose Altuve is batting .248 with seven doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
Orioles vs Astros Head to Head
- 4/28/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/24/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/23/2025: 9-8 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/22/2025: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/21/2025: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/17/2025: 12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/16/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 8/25/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/24/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
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