Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (13-23) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-21)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and MASN

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-144) | LAA: (+122)

BAL: (-144) | LAA: (+122) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+115) | LAA: +1.5 (-138)

BAL: -1.5 (+115) | LAA: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 3-2, 3.00 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 1-3, 5.28 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2) against the Angels and Kyle Hendricks (1-3). Sugano and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Sugano's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels are 4-2-0 ATS in Hendricks' six starts with a set spread. The Angels are 3-3 in Hendricks' six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (54.6%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Angels reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-144) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+122) despite being the home team.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Orioles are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +115 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -138.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Angels on May 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (38.9%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 36 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 11-25-0 in 36 games with a line this season.

The Angels have gone 11-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.3% of those games).

Los Angeles is 6-8 (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

In the 36 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-15-1).

The Angels have collected a 14-22-0 record ATS this season (covering just 38.9% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 28 hits and an OBP of .357 this season. He has a .237 batting average and a slugging percentage of .458.

Among qualified hitters, he is 101st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has hit seven homers this season while driving in 14 runs. He's batting .305 this season and slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .383.

O'Hearn takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Adley Rutschman is batting .210 with a .345 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Jackson Holliday has been key for Baltimore with 26 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .410.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has a .341 on-base percentage and a .372 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .256.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 68th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe's 31 hits and .541 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 36th, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is batting .223 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Joseph Ward has five doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .181.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!