Oregon vs Weber State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

The Oregon Ducks (11-1) face the Weber State Wildcats (6-7) on December 29, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oregon vs. Weber State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Game time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Weber State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (79.2%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Sunday's Oregon-Weber State spread (Oregon -20.5) or over/under (145.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Oregon vs. Weber State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Weber State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Against the spread last season, the Ducks performed worse at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

This year, the Wildcats are 1-2-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, they are 0-4-0 ATS (.000).

Oregon vs. Weber State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has come away with nine wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Ducks have been listed as a favorite of -4545 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Weber State has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has lost all of those games.

The Wildcats have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oregon has a 97.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Oregon vs. Weber State Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon averages 78.8 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per contest (77th in college basketball). It has a +141 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Nate Bittle's team-leading 13.8 points per game ranks 374th in college basketball.

Weber State puts up 78.8 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (104th in college basketball). It has a +141 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Weber State's leading scorer, Blaise Threatt, ranks 91st in college basketball, scoring 17.5 points per game.

The Ducks pull down 33.6 rebounds per game (152nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Bittle tops the team with 8.6 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball action).

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. They collect 35.4 rebounds per game, 69th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.8.

Nigel Burris averages six rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

Oregon averages 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (120th in college basketball), and allows 84.3 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball).

The Wildcats record 101.8 points per 100 possessions (75th in college basketball), while conceding 87.8 points per 100 possessions (117th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!