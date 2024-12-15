Oregon vs SFA Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

The Oregon Ducks (9-1) square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-5) on December 15, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oregon vs. SFA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. SFA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (86.2%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Sunday's Oregon-SFA spread (Oregon -21.5) or total (134.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Oregon vs. SFA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

SFA has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Ducks covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered seven times in 16 games when playing at home, and they covered five times in 11 games on the road.

The 'Jacks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (1-2-0). Away, it is .600 (3-2-0).

Oregon vs. SFA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been victorious in seven of the eight contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Ducks have played as a favorite of -7143 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

SFA has yet to win when playing as the moneyline underdog this season, going 2-0.

The 'Jacks have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +2000 or longer.

Oregon has an implied victory probability of 98.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Oregon vs. SFA Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon outscores opponents by 10.8 points per game (scoring 79.0 per game to rank 109th in college basketball while giving up 68.2 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball) and has a +108 scoring differential overall.

Nate Bittle's 14.4 points per game lead Oregon and rank 308th in college basketball.

SFA outscores opponents by 2.3 points per game (posting 64.4 points per game, 343rd in college basketball, and giving up 62.1 per outing, 19th in college basketball) and has a +23 scoring differential.

Kyle Hayman paces SFA, recording 12.3 points per game (590th in college basketball).

The Ducks record 33.7 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 30.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Bittle tops the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball play).

The 36.7 rebounds per game the 'Jacks accumulate rank 43rd in college basketball, 8.0 more than the 28.7 their opponents record.

Nana Antwi-Boasiako's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the 'Jacks and rank 82nd in the nation.

Oregon averages 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (120th in college basketball), and allows 85.8 points per 100 possessions (79th in college basketball).

The 'Jacks average 81.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (354th in college basketball), and concede 78.1 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!