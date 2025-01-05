Oregon vs Maryland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Big Ten action on Sunday will see the the No. 9 Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) host the Maryland Terrapins (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at Matthew Knight Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oregon vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (68.1%)

Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite against Maryland on Sunday and the over/under is set at 150.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Oregon vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered eight times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Maryland has compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Oregon covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Maryland covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Ducks played worse when played at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Terrapins' winning percentage against the spread at home was .353 (6-11-0) last year. On the road, it was .500 (6-6-0).

Oregon vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (83.3%) in those contests.

The Ducks have a mark of 9-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -182 or better on the moneyline.

Maryland has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Terrapins have played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oregon has a 64.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Oregon vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon has a +149 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. It is putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 89th in college basketball and is giving up 68.7 per contest to rank 113th in college basketball.

Nate Bittle's team-leading 13.2 points per game ranks 462nd in the nation.

Maryland puts up 85.9 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 62.1 per outing (16th in college basketball). It has a +334 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 23.8 points per game.

Derik Queen is 180th in the country with a team-high 15.9 points per game.

The Ducks win the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. They record 33.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 148th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.9 per contest.

Bittle averages 8.2 rebounds per game (ranking 64th in college basketball) to lead the Ducks.

The Terrapins win the rebound battle by 7.8 boards on average. They collect 36.4 rebounds per game, 38th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.6.

Julian Reese averages 8.9 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) to lead the Terrapins.

Oregon's 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 117th in college basketball, and the 86.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 78th in college basketball.

The Terrapins average 108.3 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball), while conceding 78.2 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

