Oregon vs Liberty Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks (24-9) will look to defeat the No. 12 seed Liberty Flames (28-6) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. This contest tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Oregon vs. Liberty Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Oregon vs. Liberty Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (50.2%)

Before making a bet on Friday's Oregon-Liberty spread (Oregon -6.5) or over/under (138.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Oregon vs. Liberty: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has compiled a 16-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Liberty has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Ducks sport a worse record against the spread at home (6-10-0) than they do in away games (5-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Flames have a lower winning percentage at home (.417, 5-7-0 record) than on the road (.818, 9-2-0).

Oregon vs. Liberty: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 25 games this year and has walked away with the win 20 times (80%) in those games.

The Ducks have been a -300 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.

Liberty has won all four of the games it has been the underdog on the moneyline this season.

The Flames have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +240 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oregon has a 75% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Oregon vs. Liberty Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon is outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +174 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.2 points per game (111th in college basketball) and gives up 70.9 per contest (145th in college basketball).

Nathan Bittle's 14.1 points per game lead Oregon and are 368th in college basketball.

Liberty has a +465 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.7 points per game. It is putting up 76.6 points per game, 103rd in college basketball, and is allowing 62.9 per contest to rank eighth in college basketball.

Taelon Peter leads Liberty, putting up 13.9 points per game (392nd in college basketball).

The Ducks record 31.5 rebounds per game (199th in college basketball) compared to the 30.6 of their opponents.

Bittle paces the Ducks with 7.4 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball action).

The Flames grab 30.2 rebounds per game (287th in college basketball), compared to the 31.1 of their opponents.

Zach Cleveland leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (258th in college basketball).

Oregon records 98.1 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball), while allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions (125th in college basketball).

The Flames rank 24th in college basketball with 104.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 17th defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

