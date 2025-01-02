Oregon vs Illinois Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

The Oregon Ducks (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) on January 2, 2025 at Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Oregon win (52.7%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Oregon-Illinois contest (in which Oregon is a 4.5-point favorite and the total is set at 154.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Oregon vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

Illinois has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oregon covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Illinois covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last year, the Ducks performed worse at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

Last year, the Fighting Illini were 9-9-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Oregon vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 11 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (90.9%) in those games.

The Ducks have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -196 or better on the moneyline.

Illinois has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Fighting Illini have played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oregon has a 66.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Oregon vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon is outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game with a +181 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.5 points per game (96th in college basketball) and gives up 65.6 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Nate Bittle's 13.2 points per game lead Oregon and are 460th in college basketball.

Illinois is outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game, with a +250 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.4 points per game (16th in college basketball) and allows 65.6 per contest (51st in college basketball).

Kasparas Jakucionis paces Illinois, recording 16.3 points per game (158th in college basketball).

The Ducks rank 142nd in the country at 34 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 30.2 their opponents average.

Bittle averages 8.5 rebounds per game (ranking 47th in college basketball) to lead the Ducks.

The Fighting Illini prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 12.8 boards. They are pulling down 42.1 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.3.

Tomislav Ivisic averages 9.3 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) to lead the Fighting Illini.

Oregon ranks 97th in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th in college basketball defensively with 82.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Fighting Illini's 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 49th in college basketball, and the 79.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 11th in college basketball.

