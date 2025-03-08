Oregon State vs Pepperdine Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Oregon State Beavers (20-11, 10-8 WCC) head into the WCC tournament against the No. 9 seed Pepperdine Waves (11-21, 4-14 WCC) on Saturday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oregon State vs. Pepperdine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Oregon State vs. Pepperdine Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon State win (91.8%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Oregon State-Pepperdine spread (Oregon State -10.5) or total (146.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Oregon State vs. Pepperdine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon State has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Pepperdine has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Pepperdine is 3-7 against the spread compared to the 7-4 ATS record Oregon State racks up as a 10.5-point favorite.

The Beavers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 13 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered four times in 10 opportunities in away games.

The Waves' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). Away, it is .308 (4-9-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Oregon State is 9-9-0 this year.

Against the spread in WCC games, Pepperdine is 8-11-0 this year.

Oregon State vs. Pepperdine: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon State has won in 17, or 85%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Beavers have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -610 or shorter on the moneyline.

Pepperdine is 4-18 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 18.2% of those games).

The Waves have played nine times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +440 or longer, and lost each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oregon State has a 85.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Oregon State vs. Pepperdine Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon State averages 76.4 points per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per contest (76th in college basketball). It has a +245 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Michael Rataj ranks 89th in the country with a team-high 17.4 points per game.

Pepperdine puts up 73.3 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 76.8 per contest (310th in college basketball). It has a -112 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Stefan Todorovic is ranked 67th in college basketball with a team-high 18.0 points per game.

The Beavers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. They are collecting 30.8 rebounds per game (251st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.6 per contest.

Rataj paces the Beavers with 7.5 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball action).

The Waves pull down 32.2 rebounds per game (171st in college basketball), compared to the 32.2 of their opponents.

Boubacar Coulibaly is 155th in the nation with 7.1 rebounds per game, leading the Waves.

Oregon State averages 104.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and allows 93.6 points per 100 possessions (187th in college basketball).

The Waves average 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (245th in college basketball), and give up 98.1 points per 100 possessions (307th in college basketball).

