2025 Oregon State Football Odds and Schedule

The Oregon State Beavers' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a noteworthy matchup against Oregon on Sept. 20. Dive into the rest of the Beavers' college football schedule below.

Oregon State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 California Aug. 30 - Beavers (-3.5) 50.5 2 Fresno State Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Texas Tech Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Oregon Sept. 20 - - - 5 Houston Sept. 26 - - - 6 @ Appalachian State Oct. 4 - - - 7 Wake Forest Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Oregon State 2025 Schedule Insights

According to opponents' combined win total last season, Oregon State will be playing the 48th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Using their opponents' projected win total this year, the Beavers will be facing the 87th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

The Beavers have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, Oregon State will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.

Oregon State Betting Insights (2024)

Oregon State covered four times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, six Beavers games went over the point total.

Oregon State won 50% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-3).

