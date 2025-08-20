NCAAF
2025 Oregon State Football Odds and Schedule
The Oregon State Beavers' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a noteworthy matchup against Oregon on Sept. 20. Dive into the rest of the Beavers' college football schedule below.
Oregon State 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|California
|Aug. 30
|-
|Beavers (-3.5)
|50.5
|2
|Fresno State
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|@ Texas Tech
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ Oregon
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Houston
|Sept. 26
|-
|-
|-
|6
|@ Appalachian State
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Wake Forest
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
Oregon State 2025 Schedule Insights
- According to opponents' combined win total last season, Oregon State will be playing the 48th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
- Using their opponents' projected win total this year, the Beavers will be facing the 87th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- The Beavers have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- In 2025, Oregon State will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.
Oregon State Betting Insights (2024)
- Oregon State covered four times in 11 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, six Beavers games went over the point total.
- Oregon State won 50% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-3).
