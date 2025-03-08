Omaha vs South Dakota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 5 seed South Dakota Coyotes (19-13, 9-7 Summit League) will play in the Summit League tournament against the No. 1 seed Omaha Mavericks (20-12, 13-3 Summit League) on Saturday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

Omaha vs. South Dakota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Omaha win (56.7%)

If you plan to place a wager on Omaha-South Dakota outing (in which Omaha is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 164.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Omaha vs. South Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Omaha has won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

South Dakota has covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Omaha covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than South Dakota covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (44.4%).

In home games, the Mavericks have a worse record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (12-4-0).

The Coyotes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). On the road, it is .400 (6-9-0).

Omaha is 12-5-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

South Dakota is 10-7-0 against the spread in Summit League games this year.

Omaha vs. South Dakota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Omaha has been victorious in nine of the 10 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Mavericks have been a -188 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

South Dakota has been the moneyline underdog 15 total times this season. South Dakota has finished 4-11 in those games.

The Coyotes have played eight times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +155 or longer, and lost each game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Omaha has a 65.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

Omaha has a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. It is putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball and is allowing 75.0 per contest to rank 273rd in college basketball.

Marquel Sutton's 19.1 points per game lead Omaha and rank 38th in the nation.

South Dakota outscores opponents by 2.3 points per game (posting 85.5 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and allowing 83.2 per contest, 361st in college basketball) and has a +74 scoring differential.

Chase Forte is ranked 75th in the country with a team-leading 17.8 points per game.

The Mavericks grab 32.3 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) while allowing 29.0 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Sutton tops the Mavericks with 7.6 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball action).

The Coyotes record 32.6 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 35.8 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.2 boards per game.

Paul Bruns paces the Coyotes with 4.5 rebounds per game (792nd in college basketball).

Omaha ranks 55th in college basketball with 101.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 315th in college basketball defensively with 98.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Coyotes average 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (59th in college basketball), and give up 98.4 points per 100 possessions (312th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!