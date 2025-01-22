Ole Miss vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

The Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC) hope to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 3-2 SEC) on January 22, 2025.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss win (68.2%)

Ole Miss is a 3.5-point favorite against Texas A&M on Wednesday and the total has been set at 140.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Texas A&M has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Ole Miss covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than Texas A&M covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Rebels sport a worse record against the spread at home (5-4-0) than they do in road games (4-1-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Aggies had a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than on the road (.500, 6-6-0).

Ole Miss is unbeaten against the spread in conference action this season.

Texas A&M has won twice against the spread in SEC action this season.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has yet to lose any of the 11 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Rebels have been a -166 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.

Texas A&M has won 60% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-2).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Ole Miss has an implied victory probability of 62.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game with a +237 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.8 points per game (85th in college basketball) and allows 65.7 per outing (39th in college basketball).

Sean Pedulla's team-leading 14.2 points per game ranks 344th in the country.

Texas A&M outscores opponents by 10.6 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and conceding 65.8 per outing, 42nd in college basketball) and has a +191 scoring differential.

Zhuric Phelps' team-leading 15.6 points per game rank him 203rd in the country.

The Rebels rank 234th in the nation at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.4 their opponents average.

Malik Dia's 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 271st in college basketball action.

The 37.2 rebounds per game the Aggies accumulate rank 15th in college basketball, 9.1 more than the 28.1 their opponents grab.

Solomon Washington is 325th in the nation with 6.0 rebounds per game, leading the Aggies.

Ole Miss ranks 67th in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 29th in college basketball, allowing 84.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Aggies score 96.1 points per 100 possessions (178th in college basketball), while giving up 82.7 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

