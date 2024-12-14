Ole Miss vs Southern Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-5) on December 14, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi, Mississippi Arena: Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (84.3%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Ole Miss-Southern Miss spread (Ole Miss -20.5) or total (149.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has put together a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Southern Miss has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Rebels covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered eight times in 18 opportunities at home, and they covered four times in 11 opportunities in away games.

This season, the Golden Eagles are 3-0-0 at home against the spread (1.000 winning percentage). On the road, they are 1-3-0 ATS (.250).

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has been named as the moneyline favorite six times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Rebels have not lost in four games this year when favored by -4545 or better on the moneyline.

Southern Miss has been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. Southern Miss has finished 1-5 in those games.

The Golden Eagles have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ole Miss has a 97.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game with a +154 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.3 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and allows 66.2 per outing (64th in college basketball).

Ole Miss' leading scorer, Sean Pedulla, ranks 360th in the country putting up 14.0 points per game.

Southern Miss' -29 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while allowing 78.7 per outing (331st in college basketball).

Denijay Harris' 14.7 points per game paces Southern Miss and ranks 286th in college basketball.

The Rebels rank 252nd in the country at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Jaemyn Brakefield paces the Rebels with 5.7 rebounds per game (417th in college basketball action).

The Golden Eagles are 208th in the country at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 their opponents average.

Harris averages 9.1 rebounds per game (31st in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

Ole Miss' 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in college basketball, and the 85.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 80th in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles' 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 262nd in college basketball, and the 95.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 290th in college basketball.

