Ole Miss vs Southern Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Ole Miss Rebels (9-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Southern Jaguars (5-4) on December 17, 2024. The Jaguars have won four games in a row.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Southern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (89.2%)

Ole Miss is a 22.5-point favorite against Southern on Tuesday and the total is set at 143.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Southern has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Southern covers the spread when it is a 22.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Ole Miss covers as a favorite of 22.5 or more (75%).

The Rebels did a better job covering the spread at home (8-10-0) last season than they did in road tilts (4-7-0).

Last year, the Jaguars were 6-2-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-11-0 ATS (.353).

Ole Miss vs. Southern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has been listed as the moneyline favorite seven times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Rebels have not lost in three games this year when favored by -10000 or better on the moneyline.

Southern has won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Jaguars have played as a moneyline underdog of +2500 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Ole Miss has a 99% chance of pulling out a win.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss outscores opponents by 18.5 points per game (scoring 82.7 per game to rank 50th in college basketball while allowing 64.2 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball) and has a +185 scoring differential overall.

Sean Pedulla's 14.4 points per game lead Ole Miss and are 311th in the nation.

Southern's +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.9 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per outing (146th in college basketball).

Jordan Johnson is ranked 769th in college basketball with a team-high 11.3 points per game.

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Rebels average rank 236th in the country, and are 2.3 more than the 29.8 their opponents grab per contest.

Jaemyn Brakefield is 442nd in college basketball action with 5.5 rebounds per game to lead the Rebels.

The Jaguars grab 35.6 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) while conceding 29.0 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

Damariee Jones is 658th in the country with 4.8 rebounds per game, leading the Jaguars.

Ole Miss averages 107.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (21st in college basketball), and allows 83.5 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball).

The Jaguars rank 65th in college basketball averaging 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 58th, allowing 84.4 points per 100 possessions.

