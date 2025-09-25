Old Dominion vs Liberty Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Old Dominion Monarchs are up against the Liberty Flames.

Old Dominion vs Liberty Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-781) | Liberty: (+530)

Old Dominion: (-781) | Liberty: (+530) Spread: Old Dominion: -16.5 (-110) | Liberty: +16.5 (-110)

Old Dominion: -16.5 (-110) | Liberty: +16.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Old Dominion vs Liberty Betting Trends

Old Dominion's record against the spread is 3-0-0.

Old Dominion is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of three Old Dominion games have gone over the point total this season.

Liberty has not won a game against the spread this season.

Liberty has had one game (of four) go over the total this year.

Old Dominion vs Liberty Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Monarchs win (83.2%)

Old Dominion vs Liberty Point Spread

Old Dominion is favored by 16.5 points against Liberty. Old Dominion is -110 to cover the spread, while Liberty is -110.

Old Dominion vs Liberty Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Old Dominion-Liberty on Sept. 27, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Old Dominion vs Liberty Moneyline

Liberty is a +530 underdog on the moneyline, while Old Dominion is a -781 favorite.

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Old Dominion 37.7 68 19.7 33 51.5 3 Liberty 19.5 112 23.8 80 50.3 4

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Stadium: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

