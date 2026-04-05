Oklahoma vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

The Oklahoma Sooners (21-15) square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (20-14) on April 5, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Oklahoma is a 3.5-point favorite over West Virginia on Sunday and the total is set at 139.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the contest.

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Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 17-19-0 ATS this season.

West Virginia is 17-17-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 36.4% of the time. That's less often than West Virginia covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (45.5%).

Against the spread, the Sooners have played worse at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Mountaineers have performed better against the spread at home (10-8-0) than on the road (3-6-0) this year.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oklahoma has been victorious in eight of the 10 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Sooners have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -166 or better by bookmakers this year.

West Virginia has won five of the 14 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.7%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Mountaineers have gone 2-8 (20%).

Oklahoma has an implied victory probability of 62.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Oklahoma put up 78.3 points per game and gave up 74.6 last year, making them 70th in college basketball on offense and 255th on defense.

Last season, Oklahoma was 323rd in college basketball in rebounds (29.3 per game) and 172nd in rebounds conceded (31.1).

Oklahoma was 196th in the nation in assists (13.4 per game) last season.

At 11.4 turnovers committed per game and 12.2 turnovers forced last season, Oklahoma was 215th and 93rd in the country, respectively.

West Virginia owned a top-25 defense last season, ranking 20th-best in college basketball with 64.8 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 316th with 68.2 points scored per contest.

With 30 rebounds per game, West Virginia was 294th in college basketball. It ceded 33.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 310th in college basketball.

West Virginia averaged 13.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 158th in the nation.

West Virginia ranked 50th in the nation with 9.8 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 93rd with 12.2 forced turnovers per game.

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