Oklahoma vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Michigan Wolverines.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Oklahoma vs Michigan Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-192) | Michigan: (+158)

Oklahoma: (-192) | Michigan: (+158) Spread: Oklahoma: -5.5 (-105) | Michigan: +5.5 (-115)

Oklahoma: -5.5 (-105) | Michigan: +5.5 (-115) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oklahoma vs Michigan Betting Trends

Oklahoma has no wins against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this year.

Michigan has no wins against the spread this season.

Michigan has had one game (of one) hit the over this season.

Oklahoma vs Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sooners win (58.4%)

Oklahoma vs Michigan Point Spread

Michigan is the underdog by 5.5 points against Oklahoma. Michigan is -105 to cover the spread, and Oklahoma is -115.

Oklahoma vs Michigan Over/Under

Oklahoma versus Michigan, on Sept. 6, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Oklahoma vs Michigan Moneyline

Oklahoma is the favorite, -192 on the moneyline, while Michigan is a +158 underdog.

Oklahoma vs. Michigan Points Insights

The Sooners' average implied point total last season was 5.2 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (31.2 implied points on average compared to 26 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Wolverines (26.9) is 6.9 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (20).

Oklahoma vs. Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Stadium: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Oklahoma vs. Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.