FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Utah Hockey Club.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (21-12-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (16-14-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-235)Utah Hockey Club (+190)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (53.2%)

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Utah Hockey Club are -140 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +114.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Utah Hockey Club on December 31, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Utah is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -235 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup