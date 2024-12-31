Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Utah Hockey Club.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (21-12-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (16-14-6)

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-235) Utah Hockey Club (+190) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (53.2%)

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Utah Hockey Club are -140 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +114.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Utah Hockey Club on December 31, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Utah is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -235 favorite at home.

