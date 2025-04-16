NHL
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers face the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (47-29-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-49-12)
- Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-220)
|Sharks (+180)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (62.7%)
Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Sharks are -142 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +116.
Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Sharks matchup on April 16 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Sharks reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-220) and San Jose as the underdog (+180) despite being the home team.