Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

On Friday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the San Jose Sharks.

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (45-28-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-47-11)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-465) Sharks (+350) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (76.6%)

Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Oilers. The Sharks are +140 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -172.

Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Sharks matchup on April 11, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +350 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -465 favorite at home.

