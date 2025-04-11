NHL
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
On Friday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the San Jose Sharks.
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (45-28-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-47-11)
- Date: Friday, April 11, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-465)
|Sharks (+350)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (76.6%)
Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Oilers. The Sharks are +140 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -172.
Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Sharks matchup on April 11, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.
Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +350 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -465 favorite at home.