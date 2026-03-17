NHL
Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17
The Edmonton Oilers will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (33-26-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-27-6)
- Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-172)
|Sharks (+142)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (58.4%)
Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +136.
Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under
- Oilers versus Sharks on March 17 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -144 and the under +118.
Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +142 underdog on the road.