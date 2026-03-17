Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (33-26-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (32-27-6)

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-172) Sharks (+142) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (58.4%)

Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -168 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +136.

Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under

Oilers versus Sharks on March 17 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -144 and the under +118.

Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +142 underdog on the road.

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