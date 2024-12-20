FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Edmonton Oilers versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (19-11-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-19-5)
  • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-450)Sharks (+340)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (73.9%)

Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +136 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -168.

Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Sharks on December 21, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Sharks, Edmonton is the favorite at -450, and San Jose is +340 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup