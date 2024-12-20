Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Edmonton Oilers versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (19-11-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-19-5)

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-450) Sharks (+340) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (73.9%)

Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +136 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -168.

Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Sharks on December 21, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Sharks, Edmonton is the favorite at -450, and San Jose is +340 playing on the road.

