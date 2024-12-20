NHL
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21
The Edmonton Oilers versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (19-11-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-19-5)
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-450)
|Sharks (+340)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (73.9%)
Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +136 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -168.
Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Sharks on December 21, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Sharks, Edmonton is the favorite at -450, and San Jose is +340 playing on the road.