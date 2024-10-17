Oilers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17
On Thursday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Nashville Predators.
Oilers vs Predators Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (1-3) vs. Nashville Predators (0-3)
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-120)
|Predators (+100)
|-
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Oilers win (53%)
Oilers vs Predators Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Oilers are +202 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -250.
Oilers vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers vs Predators October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Oilers vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -120 favorite on the road.