Oilers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

On Thursday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Nashville Predators.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Predators Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (1-3) vs. Nashville Predators (0-3)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-120) Predators (+100) - Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (53%)

Oilers vs Predators Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Oilers are +202 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -250.

Oilers vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers vs Predators October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Oilers vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -120 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!