NHL

Oilers vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

On Thursday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Nashville Predators.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Predators Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (1-3) vs. Nashville Predators (0-3)
  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Predators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-120)Predators (+100)-Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (53%)

Oilers vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Predators. The Oilers are +202 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -250.

Oilers vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Oilers vs Predators October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Oilers vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -120 favorite on the road.

