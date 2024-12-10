Oilers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Tuesday.

Oilers vs Lightning Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (15-10-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (14-9-2)

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-154) Lightning (+128) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (56.2%)

Oilers vs Lightning Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +154 to cover the spread, with the Lightning being -192.

Oilers vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Lightning on December 10 is 6.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Oilers vs Lightning Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -154 favorite at home.

