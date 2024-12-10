NHL
Oilers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Lightning Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (15-10-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (14-9-2)
- Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Lightning Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-154)
|Lightning (+128)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (56.2%)
Oilers vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +154 to cover the spread, with the Lightning being -192.
Oilers vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for Oilers-Lightning on December 10 is 6.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Oilers vs Lightning Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -154 favorite at home.