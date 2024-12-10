FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

Data Skrive
Oilers vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action on Tuesday.

Oilers vs Lightning Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (15-10-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (14-9-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Lightning Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-154)Lightning (+128)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (56.2%)

Oilers vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +154 to cover the spread, with the Lightning being -192.

Oilers vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for Oilers-Lightning on December 10 is 6.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Oilers vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -154 favorite at home.

