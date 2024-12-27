NHL
Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28
On Saturday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are up against the Los Angeles Kings.
Oilers vs Kings Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (21-11-2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-10-5)
- Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Kings Odds
|Oilers (-122)
|Kings (+102)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (50.2%)
Oilers vs Kings Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +210 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -265.
Oilers vs Kings Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Oilers-Kings on December 28, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.
Oilers vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.