Oilers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

Oilers vs Jets Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (40-24-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (47-18-4)

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-120) Jets (+100) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (56.8%)

Oilers vs Jets Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -260.

Oilers vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Jets on March 20 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Oilers vs Jets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Jets reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-120) and Winnipeg as the underdog (+100) on the road.

