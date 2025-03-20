FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Jets Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (40-24-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (47-18-4)
  • Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-120)Jets (+100)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (56.8%)

Oilers vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -260.

Oilers vs Jets Over/Under

  • The over/under for Oilers-Jets on March 20 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Oilers vs Jets Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Jets reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-120) and Winnipeg as the underdog (+100) on the road.

