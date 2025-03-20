NHL
Oilers vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Winnipeg Jets.
Oilers vs Jets Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (40-24-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (47-18-4)
- Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Jets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Jets win (56.8%)
Oilers vs Jets Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -260.
Oilers vs Jets Over/Under
- The over/under for Oilers-Jets on March 20 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Oilers vs Jets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Jets reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-120) and Winnipeg as the underdog (+100) on the road.