Oilers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

NHL action on Friday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (37-24-4) vs. New York Islanders (29-28-7)
  • Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-142)Islanders (+118)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (60.2%)

Oilers vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +168.

Oilers vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Islanders game on March 14, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Oilers vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Islanders reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-142) and New York as the underdog (+118) despite being the home team.

