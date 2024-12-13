FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

In NHL action on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (17-10-2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-7-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-156)Golden Knights (+130)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (50%)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +164 to cover the spread, with the Golden Knights being -205.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The over/under for Oilers-Golden Knights on December 14 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Golden Knights, Edmonton is the favorite at -156, and Vegas is +130 playing on the road.

