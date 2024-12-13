Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

In NHL action on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (17-10-2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-7-3)

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-156) Golden Knights (+130) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (50%)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +164 to cover the spread, with the Golden Knights being -205.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Golden Knights on December 14 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Golden Knights, Edmonton is the favorite at -156, and Vegas is +130 playing on the road.

