Oilers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (0-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN

Oilers vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-210) Flyers (+172) - Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (68.7%)

Oilers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -140 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +116.

Oilers vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers vs Flyers October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Oilers vs Flyers Moneyline

The Oilers vs Flyers moneyline has Edmonton as a -210 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +172 underdog on the road.

