Oilers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Flyers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (0-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN
Oilers vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-210)
|Flyers (+172)
|-
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (68.7%)
Oilers vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -140 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +116.
Oilers vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers vs Flyers October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Oilers vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Flyers moneyline has Edmonton as a -210 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +172 underdog on the road.