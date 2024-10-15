menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (0-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN

Oilers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-210)Flyers (+172)-Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (68.7%)

Oilers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -140 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +116.

Oilers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Oilers vs Flyers October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Oilers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Flyers moneyline has Edmonton as a -210 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +172 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup