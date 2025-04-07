FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Monday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (44-27-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-35-8)
  • Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-146)Ducks (+122)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (59.2%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+160 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -205.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Ducks game on April 7, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Ducks moneyline has Edmonton as a -146 favorite, while Anaheim is a +122 underdog at home.

