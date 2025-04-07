NHL
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7
On Monday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the Anaheim Ducks.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (44-27-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-35-8)
- Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-146)
|Ducks (+122)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Oilers win (59.2%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+160 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -205.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Ducks game on April 7, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Ducks moneyline has Edmonton as a -146 favorite, while Anaheim is a +122 underdog at home.