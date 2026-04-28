Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-172) Ducks (+142) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (70.9%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-154 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +126.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

Oilers versus Ducks, on April 28, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -170 and the under +138.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Oilers, Anaheim is the underdog at +142, and Edmonton is -172 playing at home.

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