NHL
Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
- Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-172)
|Ducks (+142)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (70.9%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-154 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +126.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- Oilers versus Ducks, on April 28, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -170 and the under +138.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Oilers, Anaheim is the underdog at +142, and Edmonton is -172 playing at home.