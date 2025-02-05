FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (33-16-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-5)
  • Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-275)Blackhawks (+220)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (63%)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-114 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is -106.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Blackhawks on February 5, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Blackhawks moneyline has Edmonton as a -275 favorite, while Chicago is a +220 underdog at home.

