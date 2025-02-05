Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (33-16-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-5)

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (63%)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-114 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is -106.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Blackhawks on February 5, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The Oilers vs Blackhawks moneyline has Edmonton as a -275 favorite, while Chicago is a +220 underdog at home.

