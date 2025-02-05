NHL
Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5
The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (33-16-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-5)
- Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-275)
|Blackhawks (+220)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (63%)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-114 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is -106.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Blackhawks on February 5, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Blackhawks moneyline has Edmonton as a -275 favorite, while Chicago is a +220 underdog at home.