Ohio vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Cure Bowl 2024

College football's Friday schedule includes the Ohio Bobcats taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Ohio vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-110) | Jacksonville State: (-110)

Ohio: (-110) | Jacksonville State: (-110) Spread: Ohio: -1.5 (-105) | Jacksonville State: +1.5 (-115)

Ohio: -1.5 (-105) | Jacksonville State: +1.5 (-115) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Ohio has nine wins in 13 games against the spread this season.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Ohio is 5-2 against the spread.

This season, six of Ohio's 13 games have go over the point total.

Jacksonville State is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Jacksonville State has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Of 13 Jacksonville State games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

Ohio vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is a 1.5-point underdog against Ohio. Jacksonville State is -115 to cover the spread, and Ohio is -105.

Ohio vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Ohio-Jacksonville State on Dec. 20, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Ohio vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

The Ohio vs Jacksonville State moneyline has Jacksonville State as a -110 favorite, while Ohio is a -110 underdog.

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio 29.2 42 17.5 14 47.8 13 Jacksonville State 36.7 7 25.8 86 57.9 13

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Stadium: Camping World Stadium

