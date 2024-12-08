Ohio vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Cure Bowl 2024
College football's Friday schedule includes the Ohio Bobcats taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Ohio vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Ohio: (-110) | Jacksonville State: (-110)
- Spread: Ohio: -1.5 (-105) | Jacksonville State: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Ohio vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Ohio has nine wins in 13 games against the spread this season.
- As 1.5-point favorites or more, Ohio is 5-2 against the spread.
- This season, six of Ohio's 13 games have go over the point total.
- Jacksonville State is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Jacksonville State has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Of 13 Jacksonville State games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.
Ohio vs Jacksonville State Point Spread
Jacksonville State is a 1.5-point underdog against Ohio. Jacksonville State is -115 to cover the spread, and Ohio is -105.
Ohio vs Jacksonville State Over/Under
An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Ohio-Jacksonville State on Dec. 20, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Ohio vs Jacksonville State Moneyline
The Ohio vs Jacksonville State moneyline has Jacksonville State as a -110 favorite, while Ohio is a -110 underdog.
Ohio vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ohio
|29.2
|42
|17.5
|14
|47.8
|13
|Jacksonville State
|36.7
|7
|25.8
|86
|57.9
|13
Ohio vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Game day: Friday, December 20, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Stadium: Camping World Stadium
