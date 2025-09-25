FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Ohio State vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Ohio State vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Ohio State Buckeyes versus the Washington Huskies is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Ohio State vs Washington Odds & Spread



  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Ohio State: (-319) | Washington: (+255)
  • Spread: Ohio State: -8.5 (-108) | Washington: +8.5 (-112)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Ohio State vs Washington Betting Trends

  • Ohio State has two wins against the spread this season.
  • Ohio State owns one win ATS (1-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • One of three Ohio State games have hit the over this year.
  • Washington has one win against the spread this year.
  • Washington has played two games (out of two) which finished over the total this year.

Ohio State vs Washington Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buckeyes win (61.4%)

Ohio State vs Washington Point Spread

Ohio State is favored by 8.5 points over Washington. Ohio State is -108 to cover the spread, with Washington being -112.

Ohio State vs Washington Over/Under

Ohio State versus Washington on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Ohio State vs Washington Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Washington-Ohio State, Washington is the underdog at +255, and Ohio State is -319.

Ohio State vs. Washington Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Ohio State40.3575.3152.83
Washington55.71418.32852.03

Ohio State vs. Washington Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium



Check out even more in-depth Ohio State vs. Washington analysis on FanDuel Research.

