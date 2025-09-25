Ohio State vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Ohio State Buckeyes versus the Washington Huskies is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Ohio State vs Washington Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-319) | Washington: (+255)

Ohio State: (-319) | Washington: (+255) Spread: Ohio State: -8.5 (-108) | Washington: +8.5 (-112)

Ohio State: -8.5 (-108) | Washington: +8.5 (-112) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Ohio State vs Washington Betting Trends

Ohio State has two wins against the spread this season.

Ohio State owns one win ATS (1-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of three Ohio State games have hit the over this year.

Washington has one win against the spread this year.

Washington has played two games (out of two) which finished over the total this year.

Ohio State vs Washington Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (61.4%)

Ohio State vs Washington Point Spread

Ohio State is favored by 8.5 points over Washington. Ohio State is -108 to cover the spread, with Washington being -112.

Ohio State vs Washington Over/Under

Ohio State versus Washington on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Ohio State vs Washington Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Washington-Ohio State, Washington is the underdog at +255, and Ohio State is -319.

Ohio State vs. Washington Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 40.3 57 5.3 1 52.8 3 Washington 55.7 14 18.3 28 52.0 3

Ohio State vs. Washington Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

