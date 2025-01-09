Ohio State vs Oregon Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

The Oregon Ducks (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) hope to extend a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) on January 9, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ohio State vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ohio State win (57.8%)

Before placing a bet on Thursday's Ohio State-Oregon spread (Ohio State -2.5) or over/under (150.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Ohio State vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ohio State is 9-6-0 ATS this season.

Oregon is 8-7-0 ATS this season.

Ohio State (7-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (70%) than Oregon (2-0) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (100%).

In home games last season, the Buckeyes owned a better record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-6-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Ducks had a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.455, 5-6-0).

Ohio State has won once against the spread in conference play this year.

Oregon has won once against the spread in Big Ten action this year.

Ohio State vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ohio State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in nine games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those games.

The Buckeyes have a mark of 7-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -160 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Ducks have played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in only two games this season, which they won both.

Ohio State has an implied victory probability of 61.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Ohio State vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Ohio State's +162 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per outing (175th in college basketball).

Bruce Thornton's 16.9 points per game lead Ohio State and rank 108th in college basketball.

Oregon puts up 79.6 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (127th in college basketball). It has a +153 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Oregon's leading scorer, Nate Bittle, is 439th in the country, averaging 13.4 points per game.

The Buckeyes win the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. They collect 32.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 230th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.4 per contest.

Devin Royal leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball action).

The Ducks are 156th in college basketball at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 30.7 their opponents average.

Bittle averages 8.1 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) to lead the Ducks.

Ohio State's 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 57th in college basketball, and the 89.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 133rd in college basketball.

The Ducks put up 100.3 points per 100 possessions (89th in college basketball), while allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions (93rd in college basketball).

