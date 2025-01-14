Ohio State Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024 College Football National Championship on Monday, January 20th.

Let's dive into Ohio State's storied history and break down how they've performed in championship games.

Ohio State Championship History

All-Time Results

Ohio State has eight national championships to their name but not all were awarded following a national championship game.

In total, the Buckeyes have appeared in seven championship games. They hold a 3-4 record.

Season Winning Team Losing Team Score 1968 Ohio State USC 27-16 1972 USC Ohio State 42-17 2002 Ohio State Miami (FL) 31-24 (2OT) 2006 Florida Ohio State 41-14 2007 LSU Ohio State 38-24 2014 Ohio State Oregon 42-20 2020 Alabama Ohio State 52-24

Recent National Championship Games

Since college football shifted to a true national championship game, Ohio State has appeared in five national championship games.

The Buckeyes won the championship in 2002, beating Miami (FL) 31-24 in a double-overtime thriller.

They returned in the 2006 and 2007 seasons, losing both years to SEC opponents. In '06, Ohio State lost to Tim Tebow's Florida Gators, 41-14, in a game that somehow wasn't even as close as the final score indicated. The Gators led 34-14 at the half of that one before cruising to victory in the second half. They had more success the following season and even held a 10-3 lead going into the second period. But LSU outscored them 35-14 the rest of the way, eventually claiming a 38-24 victory.

Ohio State won the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014. Spurred by 246 yards and 4 touchdowns from Ezekiel Elliott, the Buckeyes defeated Oregon 42-20.

They returned to the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 when they took on then-undefeated Alabama. OSU kept things close with the Crimson Tide early before surrendering 28 second quarter points -- a mark the Buckeyes wouldn't reach the entire game. Behind 215 yards and 3 touchdowns from Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith, Alabama cruised to a 52-24 victory over the Buckeyes.

This will be Ohio State's first championship appearance since that 2020 season. They did qualify for the College Football Playoff in the 2022 season, losing their first game to Georgia, 42-41.

National Championship Betting Odds

Ahead of the National Championship game, Ohio State is favored by 8.5 points over Notre Dame. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Ohio State @ Notre Dame Jan 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

National Championship odds, as well as all other College Football Playoff odds, can be found via the College Football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.