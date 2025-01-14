FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Ohio State Football Championship History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

Aidan Cotter
Aidan CotterAidanCotterFD

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024 College Football National Championship on Monday, January 20th.

Let's dive into Ohio State's storied history and break down how they've performed in championship games.

Ohio State Championship History

All-Time Results

Ohio State has eight national championships to their name but not all were awarded following a national championship game.

In total, the Buckeyes have appeared in seven championship games. They hold a 3-4 record.

Season
Winning Team
Losing Team
Score
1968Ohio StateUSC27-16
1972USCOhio State42-17
2002Ohio StateMiami (FL)31-24 (2OT)
2006FloridaOhio State41-14
2007LSUOhio State38-24
2014Ohio StateOregon42-20
2020AlabamaOhio State52-24

Recent National Championship Games

Since college football shifted to a true national championship game, Ohio State has appeared in five national championship games.

The Buckeyes won the championship in 2002, beating Miami (FL) 31-24 in a double-overtime thriller.

They returned in the 2006 and 2007 seasons, losing both years to SEC opponents. In '06, Ohio State lost to Tim Tebow's Florida Gators, 41-14, in a game that somehow wasn't even as close as the final score indicated. The Gators led 34-14 at the half of that one before cruising to victory in the second half. They had more success the following season and even held a 10-3 lead going into the second period. But LSU outscored them 35-14 the rest of the way, eventually claiming a 38-24 victory.

Ohio State won the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2014. Spurred by 246 yards and 4 touchdowns from Ezekiel Elliott, the Buckeyes defeated Oregon 42-20.

They returned to the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 when they took on then-undefeated Alabama. OSU kept things close with the Crimson Tide early before surrendering 28 second quarter points -- a mark the Buckeyes wouldn't reach the entire game. Behind 215 yards and 3 touchdowns from Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith, Alabama cruised to a 52-24 victory over the Buckeyes.

This will be Ohio State's first championship appearance since that 2020 season. They did qualify for the College Football Playoff in the 2022 season, losing their first game to Georgia, 42-41.

National Championship Betting Odds

Ahead of the National Championship game, Ohio State is favored by 8.5 points over Notre Dame. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Ohio State
@
Notre Dame
Jan 21 12:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

National Championship odds, as well as all other College Football Playoff odds, can be found via the College Football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

