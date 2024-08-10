Odell Beckham Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on your fantasy radar heading into 2024? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Odell Beckham Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Beckham's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 72.5 196 63 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 67.1 183 76

Odell Beckham Jr. 2023 Game-by-Game

Beckham picked up 15.7 fantasy points -- four catches, 97 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3.7 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 2.9 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 1.3 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 3.4 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 4.9 7 5 49 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 9.6 7 5 56 1 View Full Table

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Beckham's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Odell Beckham Jr. 64 35 565 3 11 Tyreek Hill 171 119 1799 13 24 Jaylen Waddle 104 72 1014 4 8 Jonnu Smith 70 50 582 3 9

