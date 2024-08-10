Odell Beckham Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on your fantasy radar heading into 2024? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Odell Beckham Jr. Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Beckham's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|72.5
|196
|63
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|67.1
|183
|76
Odell Beckham Jr. 2023 Game-by-Game
Beckham picked up 15.7 fantasy points -- four catches, 97 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3.7
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|2.9
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|1.3
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|3.4
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|4.9
|7
|5
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|9.6
|7
|5
|56
|1
Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Other Dolphins Receivers
The Dolphins ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Beckham's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|64
|35
|565
|3
|11
|Tyreek Hill
|171
|119
|1799
|13
|24
|Jaylen Waddle
|104
|72
|1014
|4
|8
|Jonnu Smith
|70
|50
|582
|3
|9
