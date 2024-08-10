menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Odell Beckham Jr. 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on your fantasy radar heading into 2024? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Odell Beckham Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Beckham's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points72.519663
2024 Projected Fantasy Points67.118376

Odell Beckham Jr. 2023 Game-by-Game

Beckham picked up 15.7 fantasy points -- four catches, 97 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Texans3.732370
Week 2@Bengals2.943290
Week 5@Steelers1.342130
Week 6@Titans3.442340
Week 7Lions4.975490
Week 8@Cardinals0.04000
Week 9Seahawks9.675561
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Beckham's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Odell Beckham Jr.6435565311
Tyreek Hill17111917991324
Jaylen Waddle10472101448
Jonnu Smith705058239

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Odell Beckham Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup