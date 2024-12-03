Nuggets vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (12-7) are 5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (10-8) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BA. The over/under is set at 238.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5 238.5 -184 +154

Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (62.9%)

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a record of 7-10-1 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have played 19 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 12 times out of 19 chances.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 10 of 19 opportunities (52.6%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-4-1) than it has at home (3-6-0).

The Nuggets have gone over the over/under in seven of nine home games (77.8%), compared to five of nine road games (55.6%).

Golden State has performed better against the spread at home (5-3-0) than on the road (6-5-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have gone over four of eight times at home (50%), and six of 11 away (54.5%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 29.6 points, 13.2 boards and 10.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.2% from the floor and 50.8% from downtown (second in NBA), with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 18.1 points, 4.1 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Christian Braun averages 15.9 points, 5.1 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 58.6% from the floor (10th in NBA) and 47.9% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with 1.3 made treys per game.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.5 points for the Warriors, plus 5.5 boards and 6.3 assists.

The Warriors are getting 8.8 points, 6.3 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Draymond Green.

The Warriors receive 17.4 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The Warriors are receiving 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Buddy Hield.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 29% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

