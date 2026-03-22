Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: KUNP, ALT, and NBA TV

The Denver Nuggets (43-28) are favored (by 9 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (35-36) on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 5 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 242.5.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -9 242.5 -340 +275

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (77.1%)

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 39-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 38-33-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 43 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under 52.1% of the time this year (37 of 71 games with a set point total).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in road games (23-15-0) than it has in home games (16-17-0).

When playing at home, the Nuggets go over the total 48.5% of the time (16 of 33 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 71.1% of games (27 of 38).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .588 (20-14-0). On the road, it is .486 (18-19-0).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over more frequently at home (22 of 34, 64.7%) than on the road (15 of 37, 40.5%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 28.1 points, 12.6 boards and 10.5 assists per game, shooting 57.4% from the floor (10th in NBA) and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray averages 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Peyton Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 2 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 12.3 points, 11.6 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Donovan Clingan.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

The Trail Blazers are getting 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

Per game, Jrue Holiday gives the Trail Blazers 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.