Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 6

Top Bets at a Glance

Timberwolves +6.5

Nikola Jokic Over 13.5 Rebounds

Ayo Dosunmu Over 18.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Props and Betting Picks for Game 6

Spread Betting Minnesota Timberwolves May 1 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tonight is the Minnesota Timberwolves' best chance to close out the Denver Nuggets as a loss would force them to have to go to Denver for Game 7.

Minnesota's defensive identity and pace control have been the defining factors of their home performances throughout this series, holding Denver under 100 points in three of four games played in Minneapolis. Even in an Edwards-less lineup, Minnesota's defensive structure — built around Rudy Gobert's rim protection and Jaden McDaniels' perimeter deterrence — has produced exactly the kind of controlled, slow games where the Timberwolves' physical rebounding and transition defense neutralizes Denver's offensive superiority.

Minnesota cannot beat itself and beat Denver at the same time. The Wolves committed 25 turnovers in Game 5, and that self-inflicted damage was the primary reason they lost by 12. If they protect the ball at their home-court standard — where their turnover rate has been significantly better — they can keep Denver's transition offense in check and the game close.

Nikola Jokic - Rebounds Nikola Jokic Over May 1 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Game 5, Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists — his 23rd playoff triple-double, third on the career list — leading Denver to a 125-113 win and extending the series. His dominance on the boards has been a defining feature of his playoff career.

The Edwards absence works directly in Jokic's favor on the glass. Edwards was Minnesota's most active second-chance rebounder from the guard position, posting 10 boards in Game 2 with his physical attacking of the glass. Without Ant, Minnesota's perimeter rebounding falls to Dosunmu and Conley — neither of whom can match Edwards' physicality on the boards. Jokic's 13.5 threshold is essentially right at his series average of 14.0, and he should play massive minutes with the season on the line.

Ayo Dosunmu - Points Ayo Dosunmu Over May 1 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Without DiVincenzo and Edwards, Dosunmu is one of the keys to the Timberwolves' success going forward. He has been outstanding since joining the team in a trade at the deadline from the Bulls, and he has stepped up whenever a bigger role has been available. In Game 2, he had 25 points, nine assists, and three rebounds for 37 combined. In Game 3, he played even more minutes and poured in 43 points, four rebounds, and one assist for 48 combined.

In Game 5, Dosunmu added 18 points while starting at guard, and it was the Timberwolves' bench that had the best night for the team, scoring 48 as a group — and the fact that the Timberwolves still shot 50% as a team should give them hope heading home. His 18.5-point threshold is below his two best performances in this series (25 and 43 points) and represents the production floor he has demonstrated in meaningful games with expanded usage.

Dosunmu has averaged 40.0 minutes in the last two games, and he should continue to be relied upon heavily in Game 6. The opportunities should be there, and Dosunmu has proven he can take advantage.

SGP Odds at Publication: +371

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

