Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 4

Top Bets at a Glance

Minnesota Moneyline

Nikola Jokic Over 14.5 Rebounds

Anthony Edwards Over 26.5 Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Nuggets vs Timberwolves Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1: Minnesota Moneyline

Moneyline Minnesota Timberwolves Apr 26 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Minnesota Timberwolves are at home, own the series lead and have won two striaight over the Denver Nuggets, including a dominant Game 3 triumph.

The pattern of this rivalry — Denver-Minnesota has now met in three of the last four postseasons — is consistent physical, competitive games. So far through three contests in this series, it's been Minnesota that has better embraced the challenge.

Anthony Edwards' knee is the one variable to monitor before Game 4. If he plays at anywhere near his Game 2 output — 30 points and 10 rebounds while pushing through discomfort — that obviously boosts Minny's chances.

With Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert playing elite defense and frustrating Denver's offense, give me the T-Wolves to win again.

Nikola Jokic - Rebounds Nikola Jokic Over Apr 26 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jokic is a three-time NBA MVP who treats rebounding as a personal affront when opponents outwork him on the glass. He grabbed 13 boards in Game 1 and 15 in Game 2.

In four regular-season matchups with Minnesota this year, he averaged 15 rebounds — an extraordinary figure that reflects how frequently he battles on the glass in this specific rivalry. His career average against the Timberwolves in the playoffs is 14.8 rebounds per contest across multiple series.

Minnesota's Rudy Gobert matches up well against Jokic as a shot-blocker and rim protector, but Gobert's role is to challenge shots, which sometimes leads to Gobert going for blocks and leaving Jokic alone for weakside rebounding chances.

Denver will be desperate to avoid a 3-1 hole, so Jokic is going to play big minutes and will be at peak motivation. He could post a silly statline.

Anthony Edwards - Points Anthony Edwards Over Apr 26 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Game 1, playing through a sore knee, Edwards scored 22 points on limited efficiency. In Game 2, his knee was clearly feeling better — he netted 30 and pulled down 10 rebounds while leading Minnesota's comeback from 19 points down. In Game 3, dealing with his knee and foul trouble, Ant played only 24 minutes and posted 17 points, yet Minnesota still rolled.

Assuming Edwards plays, I like him to get back to another big scoring output.

His regular-season scoring average against Denver this season was 30.3 points per game in three matchups, with shooting percentages of 46-plus percent across all three. Denver -- for as good as the Nuggets are -- is not a very strong defensive team. They offer neither strong rim protection or elite one-on-one defenders, which makes them a delectable matchup for Ant.

As long as pregame reports on his knee are good, Edwards to score over 26.5 points is an appealing SGP leg.

SGP Odds at Publication: +577

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.