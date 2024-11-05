Nuggets vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-0) are 4-point favorites as they look to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-3) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 223 points.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4 -108 -112 223 -110 -110 -184 +154

Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (53.4%)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

Thus far this season the Nuggets have two wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total twice this season.

Nuggets games this season have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 25.7 points, 6.6 boards and 6.9 assists, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 28.3% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 9.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.9% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort averages 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 48.4% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.3 points, 1.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 29.6 points, 12.6 boards and 10.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 54.3% of his shots from the field and 53.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Nuggets are receiving 16.9 points, 7.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr..

The Nuggets are getting 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

The Nuggets get 14.9 points per game from Christian Braun, plus 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Russell Westbrook provides the Nuggets 10 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists, plus 1.9 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

