Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and AZFamily

The Phoenix Suns (14-13) will look to Devin Booker (11th in the league scoring 25.1 points per game) when they try to knock off Nikola Jokic (second in the NBA with 30.9 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (15-11) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Ball Arena. The Suns are 4.5-point road underdogs in the game, which tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ALT and AZFamily. The matchup has a point total of 232.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4.5 232 -186 +156

Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (59.4%)

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a record of 10-15-1 against the spread this season.

The Suns are 9-18-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 18 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 27 chances.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 27 opportunities (63%).

Denver has a worse record against the spread at home (4-7-0) than it does in road games (6-8-1).

The Nuggets have hit the over on the over/under in seven of 11 home games (63.6%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in 11 of 15 matchups (73.3%).

Phoenix has performed better against the spread away (5-7-0) than at home (4-11-0) this season.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (46.7%, seven of 15) compared to on the road (83.3%, 10 of 12).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 30.9 points, 13 boards and 9.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (seventh in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18 points, 7 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Russell Westbrook averages 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Murray averages 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Christian Braun averages 14.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 56.2% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Suns Leaders

Booker averages 25.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists. He is also sinking 43.9% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

The Suns are getting 12.8 points, 2.5 boards and 6.7 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

The Suns are getting 27.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

The Suns are getting 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

The Suns are receiving 18.2 points, 4.2 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Bradley Beal.

