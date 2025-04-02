Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (31-44) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (47-29) on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Ball Arena as 9.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9 p.m. ET on ALT and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -9.5 232.5 -391 +310

Nuggets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (78.5%)

Nuggets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 35 times this season (35-40-1).

Against the spread, the Spurs are 34-41-0 this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 46 times out of 75 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the total in 43 of 75 opportunities (57.3%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread on the road (18-19-1) than it has at home (17-21-0).

In home games, the Nuggets exceed the over/under 65.8% of the time (25 of 38 games). They've hit the over in 55.3% of road games (21 of 38 contests).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .487 (19-20-0). On the road, it is .417 (15-21-0).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (23 times out of 39) than away (20 of 36) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists, shooting 57.5% from the field (eighth in league) and 41.6% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray averages 21.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 57.4% from the field (ninth in league) and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.1 points, 5 boards and 6.2 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 3.6 boards and 7.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Per game, Stephon Castle gives the Spurs 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 16.3 points, 4 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Devin Vassell.

The Spurs are receiving 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

Harrison Barnes' numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.