Nuggets vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (2-5) are 8.5-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets (3-3) at Ball Arena on Monday, November 4, 2024. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ALT and SportsNet. The point total is 228.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8.5 -110 -110 228.5 -110 -110 -360 +290

Nuggets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (88.9%)

Nuggets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread twice in six games with a set spread.

The Raptors have five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times out of seven chances this season.

Raptors games this season have hit the over six times in seven opportunities (85.7%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 9.8 assists and 12.3 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon averages 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.5 points, 7 boards and 2.5 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.5 points, 5 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 boards and 4.4 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 14.4 points, 12 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Raptors.

The Raptors are getting 21 points, 2.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

Per game, RJ Barrett gives the Raptors 28.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Ochai Agbaji.

Scottie Barnes averages 19.3 points, 7.8 boards and 6 assists. He is sinking 46% of his shots from the floor.

