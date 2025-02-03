Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (12-37) are big, 11.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (30-19) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, KTVD, and Gulf Coast Sports. The matchup's over/under is 239.5.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -11.5 239.5 -621 +460

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (81.7%)

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 23-25-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 20-28-1 this year.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 31 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in 28 of 49 opportunities (57.1%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (11-11-0) than it has in road affairs (12-14-1).

In home games, the Nuggets exceed the total 68.2% of the time (15 of 22 games). They've hit the over in 59.3% of games on the road (16 of 27 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 13-12-1 record) than on the road (.304, 7-16-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 65.4% of the time at home (17 of 26), and 47.8% of the time on the road (11 of 23).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 10.3 assists and 12.8 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 20.4 points, 4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18 points, 6.4 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 boards.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.5 points, 4.8 boards and 2 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, Dejounte Murray gives the Pelicans 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He also averages 2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 22.1 points, 5.1 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Trey Murphy III.

Yves Missi averages 8.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 55.4% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans get 6 points per game from Javonte Green, plus 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

