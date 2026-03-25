Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: KFAA, ALT, and KTVD

The Denver Nuggets (45-28) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (23-49) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on KFAA, ALT, and KTVD. The over/under for the matchup is set at 244.5.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -13.5 244.5 -800 +560

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (76.6%)

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 40-33-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 30-41-1 against the spread this season.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 45 times out of 72 chances this season.

The Mavericks have hit the over 47.2% of the time this season (34 of 72 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Denver has performed worse when playing at home, covering 17 times in 34 home games, and 23 times in 39 road games.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total less often at home, hitting the over in 17 of 34 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in 28 of 39 games (71.8%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .459 (17-19-1). Away, it is .371 (13-22-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.1%, 20 of 37) than on the road (40%, 14 of 35).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.9 points, 12.7 boards and 10.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 25 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.8 points, 1.4 assists and 2.6 boards.

Peyton Watson averages 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Bruce Brown averages 7.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

Per game, Naji Marshall gets the Mavericks 15.3 points, 4.8 boards and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 6.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Per game, Brandon Williams gets the Mavericks 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Mavericks are getting 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Max Christie.

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